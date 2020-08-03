Cristiano Ronaldo Buys World's Most Expensive Car, Set To Be Delivered In 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his habit of adding trophies to his cabinet, winning his second consecutive Serie A title in as many seasons in Turin. The 35-year-old Portuguese forward’s recent form on the field has been the talk of the town, but one cannot ignore his luxurious life easily as well. Ronaldo is known for his lavish spending, with recent reports suggesting that he has splashed an astonishing amount to purchase the world’s most expensive car.

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

According to several reports by various media outlets, Cristiano Ronaldo gifted himself a Bugatti La Voiture Noire after clinching Juventus’ 36th title, which also happens to be the ninth successive domestic triumph. Reports suggest that the car happens to be the most expensive in the world, which is manufactured in a limited quantity- as limited as 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with world's most expensive car

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the 10 influential personalities in the world who will enjoy the privilege of driving the luxurious car. The car is estimated to cost at least €8.5 million ($10 million) and will be delivered to him next year. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner provided an update on his recent acquisition on Instagram, posing with the car, accompanied by a caption, “You choose the view.” The car will be personalized with ‘CR7’ imprinted on it.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire can attain a maximum speed of up to 380 km per hour. It is interesting to know that Bugatti and Nike had teamed up to present a special boot to the former Real Madrid man. It is indeed no surprise for him to purchase the most expensive car, with the Cristiano Ronaldo net worth valued at €425 million ($500 million) as per celebritynetworth.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo's most expensive car collection

He is considered a huge car lover, having set up a garage housing luxurious cars. Reports suggest that the total value of the cars owned by the Juventus superstar rounds up to €30 million ($35 million). Besides boasting a luxurious car collection, the Portuguese international recently purchased a €6.1 million ($7.1 million) worth luxury yacht. The 88-foot yacht houses five luxury cabins, along with six specially decorated bathrooms.

Note: The Cristiano Ronaldo net worth figures have been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee any accuracy of the Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings figures.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram