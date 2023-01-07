Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Al Nassr Goal Against Al Ta'ee From Team's Locker-room; Watch

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his debut with Al Nassr as he is required to serve a ban that was imposed on him by the Football Association (FA). The FA imposed this ban after the 37-year-old slammed an Everton fan's phone to the ground last April in frustration.

As per FIFA's regulations, Ronaldo is required to now serve this ban with Al Nassr even though he is currently set to play in a league outside Europe. While the Portuguese international was unable to make an impact in the recently held Al Nassr vs Al Ta'ee game on January 6, it did not stop him from celebrating his teammates' success.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's goal against Al Ta'ee

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo was all fired up after he saw his Al Nassr teammate Talisca put the ball in the back of the net for his second goal against Al Ta'ee on Friday. Al Nassr went on to register a 2-0 victory over their rivals to extend their lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings by four points from second-placed Al Shabab, who have a game in hand.

When could Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Al Nassr?

Because of the ban imposed by the FA on Cristiano Ronaldo, the earliest that the Portuguese international can make his debut for the club is on January 21. According to FIFA's regulations, if a player for any reason does not serve their ban in the league it was imposed, then they would be required to serve it in whichever new league they join.

The law which reflects this point is Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. As per this law, "Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at the domestic level."