Cristiano Ronaldo Covers 92m In 14 Sec To Score Against Germany, Hits Top Speed Of 32 Km/h

There is no stopping Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo as he continues to score goals at will in the ongoing Euro 2020. In fact, his purple patch continued during the title-holders' Group F clash against former champions Germany on Saturday. However, what really stood out here is the manner in which 'CR7' netted an incredibly unbelievable goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the high-voltage clash by finding the back of the net in the 15th minute and he did it in style. The football megastar cleared the ball from his own box before making a darting run forward and ended up hitting an unbelievable speed of 32 km/h during his 92m run and surprisingly, all it took him is just 14.2 seconds to cover the distance.

Ronaldo goal vs Germany

Watch the video of Cristiano Ronaldo's electrifying goal here:



Portugal vs Germany

Coming back to the group game between Germany and Portugal, the 2014 world champions had the last laugh with a 4-2 win over Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday. Even though Ronaldo drew first blood for the defending champions in the 15th minute, own-goals from his teammates i.e.Centre-back Ruben Dias (35'), and, left-midfielder Raphaël Guerreiro (39') did not help in the team's cause as it gave the opposition a much-needed confidence-booster.

Even though Diogo Jota (67') did succeed in finding the back of the net, it just was not enough as rival midfielder Kai Havertz and left-back Robin Gosens' goals in the 51st & 60th minute had already done some irreparable damage for the title-holders.

At the same time, Portugal also became the first reigning champions in Euro Cup history to concede four goals in a match in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola controversy

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was far from pleased to see two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him as he sat for his press conference on Monday. The Portugal star is known for his extreme professionalism, and he swiftly moved the two bottles of the tactically-placed soft drink away from himself and out of view. After the 36-year-old moved the coke bottles away, he held up a bottle of water that was nearby, insisting that water was the better option.

He was then heard saying “agua” (Portuguese for water) signaling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.