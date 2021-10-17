Cristiano Ronaldo Deserves His Sixth Ballon D'Or This Year Says Jorge Mendes

Over the past year, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a pivotal player for his club and country. The Portuguese superstar scored 29 goals in the Serie A for Juventus ending the season as top scorer, he became the highest-scoring player in international football this year having now scored 115 goals for Portugal, he was the top scorer at the Euro 2020 and he then returned to his former club Manchester United and had a superb start to his life there as well. According to Ronaldo's super-agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superstar deserves the Ballon d'Or 'now more than ever'.

Mendes told France Football, "The figures and statistics linked to the name of Cristiano Ronaldo speak for him and should be enough in my opinion for him to win another Ballon d'Or. The absolutely remarkable total of 115 goals for the Portuguese national team makes him the record holder in the history of men's international football. This year he broke this 15-year-old record, to which he can add that to being the top scorer in the history of professional football."

Ronaldo was top scorer of Serie A and Euro 2020

Mendes then added that all the things that Ronaldo has achieved represent the best performance in the history of football, should be what decides the award for him. He then said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to show that he is the 'best football player in the world of all time'.

Mendes continued to list Ronaldo's sensational achievements over the past year and then said that he has done all of this at the age of 36 which means that he deserves the award even more for overcoming the difficulties he has faced. He added that it is true that it is an individual trophy, but fans must not forget that Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer in the demanding Serie A. Ronaldo was also the top scorer in the last European Championship, holding the record for goals in the Champions League.

Mendes further praised Ronaldo saying that he is the only player in the world to have won everything in three different countries with the maximum competitiveness, as was the case in England, Italy and Spain. Having achieved so much at the age of 36, with absolutely unique consistency, commitment and a phenomenal ability to overcome difficulties. "In my opinion, this year the Ballon d'Or has a name: Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, he has never deserved it so much," he said.

(Image: Twitter)