Cristiano Ronaldo Displays Ripped Physique By Sunbathing Shirtless In Funchal House

Football News

It seems like the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has not stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from working out as the player displayed his ripped physique while sunbathing.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus squad are on high alert after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak last week. On Tuesday night, Blaise Matuidi became the second Juventus player to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. So here is how Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping himself busy as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten lives across Europe.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to live on an island to avoid the Coronavirus outbreak?

Coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo sunbathes in self-isolation as his girlfriend goes out shopping

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to be productive during his quarantine as he was pictured sunbathing shirtless on the balcony of his house in Funchal, Portugal this Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his ripped physique as he soaked up the sun on his balcony while sporting lime green shorts and dark sunglasses. However, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez did enjoy some retail therapy on Tuesday as she was pictured out shopping during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend: Georgina Rodriguez's monthly allowance

First Published:
