Cristiano Ronaldo Displays Ripped Physique By Sunbathing Shirtless In Funchal House

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Juventus squad are on high alert after teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak last week. On Tuesday night, Blaise Matuidi became the second Juventus player to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. So here is how Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping himself busy as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten lives across Europe.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo want to live on an island to avoid the Coronavirus outbreak?

According to local reports in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to buy a small island in Portugal where he'll stay there with his whole family until the Coronavirus disappears. pic.twitter.com/zEo0eMmozy — 360Sources (@360Sources) March 16, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo sunbathes in self-isolation as his girlfriend goes out shopping

Cristiano Ronaldo displays his ripped physique as he sunbathes shirtless while in quarantine at home, as he soaked up the sun on his balcony, donning a pair of lime green shorts and dark sunglasses while his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez did enjoy some retail therapy on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/y5VkdOtT2u — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 18, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to be productive during his quarantine as he was pictured sunbathing shirtless on the balcony of his house in Funchal, Portugal this Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his ripped physique as he soaked up the sun on his balcony while sporting lime green shorts and dark sunglasses. However, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez did enjoy some retail therapy on Tuesday as she was pictured out shopping during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend: Georgina Rodriguez's monthly allowance

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez a monthly allowance of 50,000 to 100,000€ for daily expenses and child care.



Georgina has donated money to the Regina Margherita children's hospital in Turin, as well as earning 8,000 euros per Instagram and 100,000€. pic.twitter.com/fCRlA0TulF — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) February 21, 2020

