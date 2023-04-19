'Cristiano Ronaldo Doing Randy Orton's Signature': Fans Brutally Troll CR7's WWE Tackle

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is receiving a lot of criticism from football fans over his unlawful tackle during Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League match on Wednesday. During the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, Ronaldo was shown a yellow card for bringing down Gustavo Cuellar with a headlock. The incident took place in the 56th minute of the match when Al-Hilal was leading by 1-0.

Michael Oliver, who was officiating the match, gave Cristiano Ronaldo a yellow card. Meanwhile, football fans believe that Ronaldo should have received a more severe punishment for his WWE-like tackle against Cuellar. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen putting his arms around Cuellar's neck and bringing him down by force. The video has garnered more than several million views since being shared a few hours ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo in WWE MODE! Gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 😂

pic.twitter.com/RzWOCkFgET — The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) April 18, 2023

Here's how netizens reacted to Ronaldo's Randy Orton-like tackle

Roman Reigns VS Cristiano ZigZagldo crown jewels arabia 2023 — pegasuskidjr⭐⭐⭐ (@pegasokidfddjr) April 19, 2023

Ronaldo now doing Randy orton’s signature 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/RxgJzqnkou — Nana yaw afuani (@centro241) April 18, 2023

Ronaldo turn Randy Orton 😆 pic.twitter.com/jQeHKceHsn — Kobby 🇦🇷 (@Peekay_Codes) April 18, 2023

Ronaldo turn Randy Orton



pic.twitter.com/ANojl8xxgN — SHIZZY AYO🕊 (@shizzyayo1) April 18, 2023

Ronaldo just turned into 2009 Randy Orton 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ut2ftdwGeq — Stav (@Stav10M) April 18, 2023

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

As far as the match is concerned, Al-Nassr lost 2-0, dropping important points in the league's title race. Odion Ighalo's two penalty goals sealed the victory for Al-Hilal, leaving Al-Nassr three points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad. As Al-Nassr lost the match, fans at the Saudi stadium started chanting Lionel Messi's name to provoke Ronaldo. The trick worked as Ronaldo was seen getting frustrated and making an obscene gesture to fans. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next be seen in action during Al-Nassr's King Cup semi-final match against Al-Wehda on Monday, April 24. Al-Nassr will look to win the game in order to improve their standing in the Saudi Pro League points table and to give themselves a chance to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

