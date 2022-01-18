Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Major Hint On His Retirement: 'I'm Going To Be 37 Soon'

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday added another special award to his list of trophies when he was honoured for becoming the highest-scoring men's footballer last year. Ronaldo received the Special Award during the Best FIFA Awards in Zurich, Switzerland. The Portuguese star last year surpassed Iranian legend Ali Daei's tally of 109 goals and now currently has 115 goals to his name till now. While speaking at the award function, the Manchester United forward also dropped his hint

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement plans from Football

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo retirement, the 36-year-old while speaking during the event said that he still has the passion to play this beautiful game and there is still a couple of years left in him before hanging up his boots. He said, "I still have a passion for the game. It's to entertain myself and I have played football since I was five or six years old. I feel joy when I train and my motivation is still there. I'm going to be 37 soon but I feel motivated. People ask me how many years I'm going to continue playing - I hope to play for four or five more years. Physically if you treat your body well, it will give you something back. I love the game and I want to continue."

Cristiano ronaldo’s speech at THE BEST award show🐐🏆 pic.twitter.com/PhxNvl0JGl — ItsJason (@MrJason020) January 17, 2022

He also added," First of all, I want to say thanks to my teammates, especially the ones I played with for the national team during the last 20 years or so. The record [for most goals scored in international football] was 109, so I'm six ahead at the moment. This is a special award from FIFA, an organization I respect a lot. I'm really proud of this great achievement. It's great to be the highest goalscorer of all time."

Cristiano Ronaldo performance for Manchester United and Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return hasn't gone really well with the club struggling in Premier League. Currently, the Red Devils are seventh in the table, and 24 points behind leaders Manchester City. Ronaldo has scored 14 times for his club this season but the team have failed to consistently deliver result on the pitch. As far as Portugal is concerned Ronaldo will be leading the country in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, and once again eyes will be on him to guide the team into the World Cup by leading from the front.

