Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Filmed By Everyone In Restaurant, Has Brilliant Response | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo's stardom around the world is such that fans follow him wherever he goes. His popularity in Saudi Arabia was evident recently when he visited a restaurant and as soon as he entered, fans began filming him. However, on this occasion, the 37-year-old had a brilliant reply as he got his own phone out and began mimicking the fans as seen in the video below.

Cristiano Ronaldo has difficult start in Saudi Pro League

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, his presence yet electrified fans at the King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday. Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute when Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem’s cross was too high for Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo won his first game with Al Nassr, he could not inspire his new club to win their second game against Al Ittihad. Al Ittihad beat Al Nassr 3-1 to knock them out of the Saudi Super Cup. Ronaldo had a couple of good chances to score in this game but failed to find the back of the net.

Ronaldo signed a blockbuster deal with Al Nassr after fallout with Man United

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has starred for the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, signed a deal until June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America, and beyond. According to AP, the Portuguese international could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

While Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar did not confirm the figures in Ronaldo’s two-and-a-half-year contract, he did state that the 37-year-old deserves to be the highest-paid player on the planet. Ronaldo signed the blockbuster deal with Al Nassr after he had mutually agreed with Manchester United to terminate his contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

During his interview, Ronaldo made his frustrations clear with the Dutch coach by explaining why he had no respect for him. "I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," explained the 37-year-old.

