Cristiano Ronaldo Generously Gifts Jersey To Lazio Youngster Raul Moro After Serie A Game

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo bagged several records to his name after his double against Lazio. The Portuguese international's performance on the field has earned him respect and love not only from his teammates but also from his opponents. One such opponent got the opportunity to receive a special gift from Ronaldo after the Juventus vs Lazio clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his jersey to Raul Moro

Lazio youngster Raul Moro could not hide his excitement on playing against Ronaldo. An image of Ronaldo and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile went viral on the internet in which the two are seen acknowledging each other. However, what surprised more was the reaction of Raul Moro, the 17-year-old player, who looked awestruck.

E comunque #RaulMoro alla fine ce l’ha fatta. Compagno di #Immobile e maglia di #Ronaldo. Bel bottino per un esordio in Seria A da 17enne. #SSLazio #Lazio pic.twitter.com/k4CpWdUQ8k — MarcoMempi (@marcomempi) July 22, 2020

After the game, Raul Moro made it a point to visit the Juventus dressing room to meet Ronaldo. The 35-year-old did not disappoint the youngster. Besides posing for a picture with the Barcelona academy graduate, Ronaldo was kind enough to gift Moro his jersey. Moro could not hide his excitement on receiving the jersey from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and took to social media to share the image.

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to bring an end to Juventus' three-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Lazio. Ronaldo scored once from the spot, while the second goal was a result of a blistering counter-attack by Paulo Dybala and the Portuguese forward. With the penalty kick, Ronaldo became the fastest player in the history of Serie A to net 50 goals, managing the feat in 61 games only.

Ronaldo also became the first player to score 50 goals or more in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A. In the past, he has netted 84 goals for Manchester United, while scoring a mammoth 311 goals in LaLiga, in 292 appearances during his nine-season stay at Real Madrid.

Serie A standings update

Ronaldo has now netted 30 goals in Serie A this season. The winger still has four games to overtake Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to win the European Golden Boot. The Poland international has netted 34 times throughout the Bundesliga campaign. Meanwhile, Juventus have a six-point lead over Inter Milan in the Serie A standings, bagging 80 points and will next come up against Udinese on Thursday.

Image courtesy: Raul Moro official Instagram account