Cristiano Ronaldo Greets Gary Neville & Roy Keane, Completely Snubs Carragher; WATCH

Manchester United finally managed to register their first win of the season in some style beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. The win also saw the red devils overtaking Liverpool on the Premier League points table. However, the battle between both the clubs had already begun before kickoff with Cristiano Ronaldo snubbing former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher on the sidelines during the warmup.

Cristiano Ronaldo greets former teammates, ignores Jamie Carragher

The Ronaldo Carragher incident took place when Carragher was doing pre-match show for Sky Sports, along with Gary Neville and Roy Keane on the sidelines. Ronaldo caught everyone by surprise after making a sudden appearance to which host Dave Jones stated, "The main man is here tonight!"

The 37-year-old forward first ignored Jamie Carragher's attempt at a handshake and went on to hug Neville. He ignored the former Liverpool defender once again and greeted another United legend Roy Keane. After departing, Carragher exclaimed, "Totally blanked me!"

Cristiano Ronaldo greets Gary Neville and Roy Keane, ignores Jamie Carragher [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/lTm4QnZUML — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 22, 2022

Manchester United vs Liverpool match highlights

The search for the first win of the season finally ended for United at their home ground as they delivered a fantastic performance to beat fierce rival Liverpool 2-1 and claim its first points in this season's Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag dropped star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire from the playing XI. The move did not create much trouble as Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Marcus Rashford doubling the lead in the 53rd minute. Mohamed Salah scored an 81st-minute to give team the chance to salvage a draw. He also became the first player in Liverpool's history to score 10 goals against United

However United defended hard as they hung on to the lead and end an eight-match winless run against Liverpool and a losing streak of four matches in the league stretching back to the end of last season. Liverpool are still waiting for their first win after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace. Following the win Ten Hag while speaking to Sky Sports said, "There was communication, fight spiriting and then you can see what they can achieve.I wanted a different approach and a different attitude and that is what they brought on the pitch. It is only a start. We can play with much more composure and much more danger. Be a team, and have a good spirit and that is what we saw today."