Cristiano Ronaldo Has 'banned' His Mother From Attending His Big Matches, Here's Why

The Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting the second coming of Cristiano Ronaldo who will be returning to Old Trafford after 12 long years. But, before Ronaldo dons the 'Red Devils' jersey once again, he has revealed why his mother Dolores is unlikely to be at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Here's why Ronaldo's mother is banned from attending his matches

"She gets so nervous, I don’t understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games. I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house. She fainted two times in the stadium. She is nervous", said Cristiano Ronaldo as quoted by Daily Mail journalist Piers Morgan.

"My mum is the pillar of the family, and what I have today is because she always supported me. She worked hard to give her best for her children and especially for me because I'm the youngest in the family", he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo House Manchester

The five-time 'Ballon d'Or' winner owns a three-story castle in Manchester which consists of five bedrooms, a swimming pool, greenery, steam room, cinema room, gym, jacuzzi, and many other amenities. 'CR7' had bought this royal mansion in the year 2007 when he was still representing Manchester United.

Ronaldo had bought this five-bedroom abode in Alderley Edge village for a whopping price and there are no details about how much the 2016 Euro Cup winner had spent to buy this house 14 years ago.

Ronaldo Jersey Sales

On Friday, Manchester United had officially confirmed that 'CR7' would be wearing his iconic no. 7 jersey for the second time in his career. Following the announcement, the no. 7 shirt is now a must-have for the United fans once again. In a video posted by Manchester United on their official Twitter handle, the fans can be seen standing in a queue outside the Old Trafford Megastore while snaking around the famous United Trinity statue on the forecourt, waiting to buy the iconic CR7 shirt. The video also shows one of the fans pointing towards his right calf to show a Manchester United tattoo and another fan recreating Ronaldo’s infamous Sii celebration.

Watch the video here: