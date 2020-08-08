Cristiano Ronaldo Has Now Scored More Knockout Goals Than AC Milan, Arsenal In UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo departed to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 in search of a new challenge, to win the Champions League with a third club in particular. However, it appears that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's Champions League struggle at Juventus continues after his side were knocked out by Lyon on Friday. However, with his brace against the French outfit, Ronaldo has now registered a unique knockout stage record.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo returns to old hairstyle with buzz cut ahead of Champions League game

Champions League results: Memphis Depay, Cristiano Ronaldo convert from the spot

Juventus hosted Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin with a goal's deficit in the first leg. Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the second leg from the spot after Houssem Aouar was brought down inside the penalty area by Rodrigo Bentancur. However, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised just before the end of the first half from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled the lead for Juventus in the second half, scoring a stunner from outside the box. However, Maurizio Sarri's men could not score their third goal of the night, with the game ending 2-2 on aggregate. Despite the tie, Lyon progressed into the Champions League quarter-final courtesy of an away goal.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney picks Lionel Messi over ex-Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate

Champions League results: Cristiano Ronaldo nets 67 times in the knockout stage

Despite the defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo registered a new record to his name. With the brace, the Portuguese international has now scored 67 goals in the knockout stage of the Champions League. He has now beaten not players but teams such as AC Milan, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to bag more goals in the knockout round. AC Milan have netted 65 times, while Arsenal have scored 53 knockout goals in the competition.

Also Read | Serie A SNUBS Cristiano Ronaldo in naming 6 MVPs of 2019-20 season

Champions League results: Cristiano Ronaldo scores most goals in a season for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has also become the highest scoring player for Juventus in a single season, ever, breaking a 95-year-old, 36-goal record. The 35-year-old forward has netted 37 times for Juventus spanning the entire season, the most in its history. He is also the team's top scorer in the Serie A this season, having netted 31 times during their successful campaign. However, he was snubbed by Serie A, with the winger winning none of the six Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. Ironically, he was crowned the MVP in his debut season in Italy, despite his unimpressive stats in comparison with the current season.

Also Read | Toni Kroos chooses Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 Real Madrid players in dream XI for farewell game

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter