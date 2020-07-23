Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored More Goals Than Any Other Player In 2020 After Brace Vs Lazio

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a blistering run of form since the turn of the year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued with his sensational form with a brace against Lazio to edge closer to an eighth consecutive title for Juventus. With the double, Ronaldo has now netted more goals than any other player across Europe in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets 22 goals in 2020, most in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 22 goals in 21 games across all competitions this year. His tally is three goals more than Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who managed to find the back of the net 18 times in 21 appearances and is leading the race to clinch the European Golden Boot, having netted 34 goals in the Bundesliga during the course of the season.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland makes it to the top three list. The January signing has been in phenomenal form throughout the season, both at RB Salzburg as well as in Germany. Since his move to Dortmund in January this year, Haaland has scored 18 goals in 16 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo close to clinching European Golden Boot

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi netted 15 times in 24 games this year. Interestingly, the Juventus ace still has four games left to play in Serie A. The brace against Lazio takes his tally to 30 Serie A goals this season. The Portuguese icon has four more games to overtake the Lewandowski goals tally (34) to clinch the European Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo fastest to 50 Serie A goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty as well as a counter-attack goal against Lazio. With the spot-kick, Ronaldo took his tally to 50 Serie A goals since his arrival in Turin back in 2018. The 35-year-old achieved the 50-goal milestone in the fewest games in Italian history, managing the feat in 61 games. He holds the record of being the only player to net 50 goals or more in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A. His side will next come up against Udinese on Thursday, having already opened up a six-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

