Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat-trick Vs Spain At 2018 FIFA World Cup In Russia; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored too many free-kicks since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. However, the Portugal icon will be remembered for his iconic last-gasp free-kick against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup which also completed his hat-trick. Here's the throwback highlight to when Ronaldo guided Portugal to a much-needed draw over fellow European giants Spain.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti snubs Cristiano Ronaldo from all-time XI of players he has managed

Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain in 2018 FIFA World Cup

🇵🇹 Portugal Vs. Spain 🇪🇸

Ronaldo 3

Spain 3

The World Cup 🏆



One year ago today,

Cristiano Ronaldo did THIS



⚽ 4'

⚽ 44'

⚽ 88'



THE GOAT 🐐 #CR7 pic.twitter.com/73P9YSIE7T pic.twitter.com/mjnVrkligm — Hussain حسین (@OpusOfHussain) June 15, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia: Watch

🗳️ @Cristiano's free-kick overwhelmingly topped the Moment of the Match poll in 🇵🇹-🇪🇸's Russia 2018 classic!



Missed the game yesterday? Catch in full, on demand and for free right here 👇#WorldCup | #WorldCupAtHome — FIFAworldcup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 6, 2020

Also Read | 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP: Portugal vs Spain highlights

Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, Spain entered the group stage tie against Portugal as clear favourites. Despite a disastrous outing by Manchester United keeper David De Gea, a brace from Diego Costa and a goal from Nacho meant that the game was heading towards a 3-2 scoreline in favour of Spain. However, Cristiano Ronaldo had different plans. The Portuguese icon scored a stunning free-kick in the 88th minute to draw the scores level at 3-3 and secure a point for his country.

Also Read | 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP: Player Ratings, Portugal vs Spain highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo - Tormenting Spain's Koke since 2018

Koke must be pretty sick of Cristiano Ronaldo by now:



2017: Scores hat-trick for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

2018: Scores hat-trick for Portugal vs. Spain

2019: Scores hat-trick for Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid



Three hat-tricks for three different teams for CR7. pic.twitter.com/WKnWO1VJ35 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 12, 2019

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain 2018 WORLD CUP