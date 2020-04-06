The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat-trick Vs Spain At 2018 FIFA World Cup In Russia; Watch Video

Football News

Here's a throwback to when Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick to draw the scores level with Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored too many free-kicks since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. However, the Portugal icon will be remembered for his iconic last-gasp free-kick against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup which also completed his hat-trick. Here's the throwback highlight to when Ronaldo guided Portugal to a much-needed draw over fellow European giants Spain.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti snubs Cristiano Ronaldo from all-time XI of players he has managed

Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain in 2018 FIFA World Cup 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick vs Spain at 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia: Watch

Also Read | 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP: Portugal vs Spain highlights

Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, Spain entered the group stage tie against Portugal as clear favourites. Despite a disastrous outing by Manchester United keeper David De Gea, a brace from Diego Costa and a goal from Nacho meant that the game was heading towards a 3-2 scoreline in favour of Spain. However, Cristiano Ronaldo had different plans. The Portuguese icon scored a stunning free-kick in the 88th minute to draw the scores level at 3-3 and secure a point for his country. 

Also Read | 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP: Player Ratings, Portugal vs Spain highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo - Tormenting Spain's Koke since 2018

Also Read | Portugal vs Spain 2018 WORLD CUP

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sharad
SHARAD PAWAR ON COVID-19
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Ranvir Shorey, Richa Chadha, other stars troll BJP leader for holding torch march
BJP LEADER TROLLED BY CELEBS
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES