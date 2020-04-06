Cristiano Ronaldo's Hat-trick Vs Spain At 2018 FIFA World Cup In Russia; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored too many free-kicks since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. However, the Portugal icon will be remembered for his iconic last-gasp free-kick against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup which also completed his hat-trick. Here's the throwback highlight to when Ronaldo guided Portugal to a much-needed draw over fellow European giants Spain.
🇵🇹 Portugal Vs. Spain 🇪🇸— Hussain حسین (@OpusOfHussain) June 15, 2019
Ronaldo 3
Spain 3
The World Cup 🏆
One year ago today,
Cristiano Ronaldo did THIS
⚽ 4'
⚽ 44'
⚽ 88'
THE GOAT 🐐 #CR7 pic.twitter.com/73P9YSIE7T pic.twitter.com/mjnVrkligm
🗳️ @Cristiano's free-kick overwhelmingly topped the Moment of the Match poll in 🇵🇹-🇪🇸's Russia 2018 classic!— FIFAworldcup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 6, 2020
Missed the game yesterday? Catch in full, on demand and for free right here 👇#WorldCup | #WorldCupAtHome
Under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, Spain entered the group stage tie against Portugal as clear favourites. Despite a disastrous outing by Manchester United keeper David De Gea, a brace from Diego Costa and a goal from Nacho meant that the game was heading towards a 3-2 scoreline in favour of Spain. However, Cristiano Ronaldo had different plans. The Portuguese icon scored a stunning free-kick in the 88th minute to draw the scores level at 3-3 and secure a point for his country.
Koke must be pretty sick of Cristiano Ronaldo by now:— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 12, 2019
2017: Scores hat-trick for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
2018: Scores hat-trick for Portugal vs. Spain
2019: Scores hat-trick for Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid
Three hat-tricks for three different teams for CR7. pic.twitter.com/WKnWO1VJ35
