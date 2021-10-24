Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Haters; 'I Will Still Close Mouths And Win Things'

Manchester United pulled off a sensational comeback against Atalanta after going down 2-0 before halftime to win in their Champions League group stage match. Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score the winner and spare the Red Devils' blushes.

Prior to that, United lost to Leicester City by 4-2 in the Premier League and Ronaldo was criticised for his 'lack of pressing' among other things. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit back at all the criticism he has been facing and said that he knows when the team requires his help defensively and specified that his role is to help the club win by scoring goals.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their match against Liverpool, Ronaldo said,

"I know when the team needs my help defensively," the forward said. "But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals – (the defensive side) is part of my job. The people who don’t want to see that is because they don’t like me but to be honest I’m 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me? I sleep good at night. I go to my bed with my conscience very good. Keep going with that because I will still close mouths and win things."

Cristiano Ronaldo not worried about criticism

The Portuguese superstar then said that he is not worried about the criticism he is facing because it is part of his job and that he actually sees it as a good thing as it means the people who are criticising him know his value and potential. Ronaldo continued,

"Criticism is part of the business. I’m not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing, to be honest. If they worry about me or they speak about me, it’s because they know my potential and value in football still. So it’s good. I’ll give you an example: if you’re in a school and you’re the best student, you ask the worst student if he likes the best, they’ll say they don’t like him."

Lastly, he said that he is happy and enjoying football, it does not make a difference how many trophies he has collected so far, he is still motivated to win everything he participates in. He said that Manchester United needs to be at his level of motivation in order to win 'big things' like the Premier League and the Champions League and that he is there to help.

"I think the main word is that I’m still happy and enjoying football. It doesn’t matter how many things I won in my career. I win everything but I’m still motivated. I’m in a new chapter of my life, even with my age, and this is why I am here — to try to win, and I think Manchester needs to be at this level of winning and thinking to win big things so I’m here to help", added Ronaldo as quoted by Goal.com.

(Image: @ManUtd/Twitter)