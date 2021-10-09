Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes Manchester United Sign Federico Chiesa Amid Liverpool Interest

Cristiano Ronaldo made one of the most emotional homecomings in football history when he returned to Old Trafford in the 2021/22 summer transfer window, 12 years after leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009.

After returning as the fans favourite, the Portuguese international wants the Red Devils to sign former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa, who has been very impressive in Turin. However, reports suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may need to spend more than £85 million to sign the Italian forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes Manchester United will sign Federico Chiesa

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo admires Federico Chiesa and wants Manchester United to sign the Euro 2020 winner. Chiesa is at Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Fiorentina. However, the Old Lady are obligated to buy him at the end of the loan spell as per the agreement.

Considering Chiesa's fantastic form, it is expected that the Turin outfit will sign him. The overall stats do not do justice as he has scored just one goal and an assist for Juventus in this Serie A campaign. Meanwhile, even in last season, the Italian winger scored just eight goals and eight assists in 30 Serie A games.

It is Chiesa's ability to create chances that make him one of the most tracked players in Europe. Both Liverpool and Chelsea were linked with the 23-year old in the summer, with the Serie A side also reportedly rejecting a £86 million bid from the Reds.

Where will Federico Chiesa fit in Manchester United's line-up?

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is insistent on Manchester United signing former Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa, it remains to be seen where the Italian would fit in the team's line-up, considering their star talent upfront. The Red Devils have the likes of Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all available as potential attacking options.

Several football pundits have suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjear's side lack a defensive midfielder as their current options are deemed not good enough to represent the side. As things stand in the Premier League after seven games, Manchester United are currently in fourth place, two points behind leaders Chelsea.