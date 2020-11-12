Cristiano Ronaldo Inches Closer To International Record As Portugal Score 7 Past Andorra

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the ground running in an international friendly against Andorra last night. Coming off the bench in the second half, the Juventus superstar replaced Pedro Neto on the pitch. Neto himself had a good day on the field as the Portuguese forward found the back of the net within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Feliz por atingir mais uma marca histórica com as cores do nosso país! 🇵🇹👏🏽

𝟏𝟎𝟎° 𝐕𝐈𝐓Ó𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/F7wK9wMKnT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 11, 2020

Playing on the left flank of Portugal’s attack, Ronaldo joined the goal-scoring party as Portugal thrashed Andorra, hitting seven goals past them. Apart from Neto and Ronaldo, Paulinho, Renato Sanches and Joao Felix found themselves on the scoresheet. A huge, comfortable victory for Fernando Santos’s team will give them additional confidence as they prepare themselves for their crucial UEFA Nation League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to record international tally

The main takeaway from yesterday’s game was Cristiano Ronaldo’s form. The Portuguese forward has been sensational since his return to football. After recovering from COVID-19, Ronaldo started off the bench against Spezia last week. The Juventus forward was provided some valuable game time as Andrea Pirlo decided to sub him in after 56 minutes.

The Portuguese forward replaced Argentinean national Paulo Dybala and made an instant impact, scoring within just five minutes. Later, Ronaldo also went on to convert a penalty and got his second of the night in the 76th minute.

Ronaldo record on the horizon as Juve star dazzles

Ronaldo’s goal last night against Andorra took his international tally up to 102. He is now just seven goals shy of becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer. Iran legend Ali Daei currently holds the record with 109 goals for his country. Portugal, who currently sit at the top of the UEFA National League Group A table are scheduled to play France and Croatia next.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news

Reports from various sources and publications suggest that the Portuguese forward is expected to leave Turin in the summer. Early reports suggest Ronaldo could move to Paris to join Neymar in PSG's attack. It is also rumoured that Ronaldo is expected to return for some English football action as Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing him back.

Image Credits - Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter