Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Follows Dad's Footsteps, Joins Manchester United & Dons No.7 Shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, is following his father's footsteps as he has signed a contract with Manchester United and will take the number seven shirt.

Ronaldo has cemented his legacy as one of the best players in the world as he has won a staggering five Ballon d'Ors along with several other trophies in England, Spain and Italy. Moreover, he also won the Euros with the Portugal national team. It seems that his 11-year old son now has made the first big step of his football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs contract with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, took to her official Instagram handle to reveal the contract signing of Cristiano Jr. The 11-year old signed a contract with Manchester United after spending two years in Juventus' academy system when his father was playing for the Serie A giants in Turin.

And now it seems that Ronaldo Jr has once again followed his father back to England after agreeing on a deal at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's son has been playing in the Red Devils' youth teams this season and has been training with Nemanja Matic's son. Rodriguez confirmed the contract agreement on her social media accounts with the caption (in Portuguese), "Pursuing our dreams together. Mom loves you."

Ronaldo believes in giving his son freedom in deciding his career

While speaking on the Netflix docu-series, I Am Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I will never pressure him," when answering if he would want his son to play football. "He will do what he wants. Also what I want the most for Cristiano and everyone else is that they're happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way."

By taking the number seven shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr will hope to replicate the performances of several Manchester United legends, including his father. The iconic jersey has been worn by some of the very best, including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham, amongst others.

Present and future 😀💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Cr6z0VNQmI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 30, 2022

While donning the number seven shirt, Ronaldo has scored a staggering 132 goals across two spells at Old Trafford. He has also won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League in 2008 when they defeated Chelsea to win the title.

Image: Instagram@GeorginaRodriguez