Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Juventus To Supercoppa Italiana Win With HISTORIC 760th Goal

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo re-wrote history by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of football with his 760th career goal as he guided Juventus to victory over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana. Ronaldo headed into the game tied with Josef Bican's record of 759 goals for club and country but surpassed the late Austrian-Czech forward to the incredible feat. The 35-year-old opened the scoring for the Old Lady at the Mapei Stadium while Alvaro Morata sealed the 2-0 win in second-half injury-time to ensure Andrea Pirlo won the first trophy of his senior managerial career.

Napoli, who beat Juventus in the final to win last season's Coppa Italia, came close to taking the lead midway through the first half, but Hirving Lozano's header was well-saved by Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The first half was cagey with only a few clear-cut chances for both teams. After the interval, Juventus began to get a foothold of the game and Ronaldo struck from close range in the 64th minute to give Pirlo's side the lead.

Napoli were then handed a golden opportunity to equalise after Dries Mertens was fouled in the penalty area, but Lorenzo Insigne dragged his spot-kick wide. Alvaro Morata came off the bench to seal the victory for Juventus five minutes into injury time as Gattuso's side threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

Very happy with my 4th title in Italy... We are back! This is the Juve we love, this is the team we trust and this is the spirit that will lead to the wins we want! Well done, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 🏆🏳️🏴💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/NoU2ux39gW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Portuguese superstar becomes all-time highest goalscorer in football history

Ronaldo's strike against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final put him at the top of the all-time goalscoring list with 760 goals. He was previously tied with Josef Bican - with the Austrian-Czech striker scoring 759 goals between 1931 and 1955. Ronaldo's goal against the Partenopei was also his 20th for Juve this season.

⬡ 1,040 games

⬢ 760 goals

⬡ 30 trophies



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals than any other player on record, surpassing Josef Bican’s official total of 759. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rAN0rsYru6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo career goals: A breakdown of Juventus forward's 760-goal record

Of Ronaldo's 760 official goals, as recorded by Opta, a whopping 450 came during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, while he netted 118 for Manchester United, 102 for his country Portugal, 85 for current club Juve and 5 at Sporting Lisbon. He's scored 488 with his right foot, 139 with his left, 131 with his head and two via other body parts. Ronaldo's most prolific scoring year came in 2013 when he found the back of the net 69 times.

Image Credits - Juventus Instagram