Cristiano Ronaldo Named Premier League Player Of The Month For September

Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals in as many Premier League games saw the player be named as Premier League’s Player of the Month for September. The Manchester United forward has had a great start to his second spell and the Portuguese superstar's enthralling performance saw him being voted to the award ahead of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Watford's Ismaila Sarr.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Premier League in incredible style, scoring a brace against Newcastle United before finding the back of the net once again in a clash against West Ham United in London. The 36-year-old also was awarded the Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for September after scoring five times in five appearances for The Red Devils across all competition. The player was last involved in a goal during the United's Champions League clash against Villarreal at Old Trafford. The player scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sings praise for Premier League Player of the Month, Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to the media after Man Utd's clash against Villarreal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke in high regards of CR7. "He's done that so many times," Solskjaer said of Ronaldo. "When you saw him against the Republic of Ireland a few weeks ago [for Portugal], he missed a penalty early, didn't touch the ball more or less and then scored two great headers in the last two minutes."

"That's just what he's done throughout his career. He's so strong mentally. He stays in the game, I've seen him all day today, the way he's built himself up for this game, how focused he's been and when he gets that one chance, it's a goal. But a true mark of a very good finisher is that he keeps calm when the chance arrives. He's so good in front of goal and he has an impact on everyone - the crowd, the players, everyone." he concluded.

(Image: @ManUtd/Twitter)