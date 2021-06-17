Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Heartfelt Note On Son's 11th Birthday; Extends Wishes With Rare Pic

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media and posted a sweet message for his eldest son who celebrates his 11th birthday on Thursday, June 17. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who also holds a keen interest in football has often been in the news and is one of the most important figures in the 36-year-old Juventus star's life.

Cristiano Ronaldo son celebrates birthday without Portuguese forward

The former Real Madrid superstar has been a wonderful father with Ronaldo and his son often seen spending time whenever possible with the Juve star seeing vacationing with his family during his pre-season breaks. Just like his father, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has developed a keen interest in football and has been seen playing for Juventus in age-group matches.

Cristiano Jr. has got some mad skills. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/r2B9wx5f67 — EUROs Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 29, 2020

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also expressed his concerns about his son's future in a recent chat with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov who has forged good relationships with the Portuguese star. Ronaldo had revealed how he wished his son to succeed him but is worried about him finding the much-needed hunger and motivation in his son with the Juve star only dreaming about a pair of simple cleats at his son's age.

However, Ronaldo will be hoping to shrug off the thoughts and look to focus on the current task at hand with the Portugal national team. The defending 2016 Euro Champions are currently slotted in Group F which can be seen as a "group of death" in the ongoing summer tournament.

Portugal have drawn the likes of 2014 World Cup winners Germany and 2018 World Champions France alongside Hungary in their group stages matches of the European Championship in order to qualify for the knockout stages of the year-long delayed Euro 2020.

Fernando Santos' men will be aiming to make a statement in order to defend their title by getting the better of all their opponents and topping the group while aiming to advance to the next stage of the European Championship. Portugal kickstarted their campaign well with the 2016 winners registering a massive 3-0 win over Hungary in their Euro 2020 campaign opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo weaved his magic once again with the Portugal international finding the back of the net twice, late in the second half, to hand his team a comfortable win last week. The 5th ranked team on FIFA standings will square off against Joachim Low's Germany next on Saturday, June 19 before playing their last group stage match against France on June 24.

Image Source: Ronaldo/Twitter