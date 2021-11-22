Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Classy Tweet As Solskjaer Departs Man United; 'Outstanding Human'

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United axed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on November 21 as results continued to deteriorate under his leadership. The Red Devils suffered four losses in their last seven matches, including an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool.

However, there was no coming back for the Norwegian coach once his side lost 4-1 to Watford on Saturday as he was sacked the day after. Soon after the official news came out, the Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes took to their social media accounts to thank the 48-year-old coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes thank Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Twitter account to wish Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the best of luck for his future. The 36-year-old added that the Norwegian was present at the club in some capacity, both when he first joined it and also when he returned. When Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the striker at the club, and when he returned to Old Trafford at the beginning of this season, the 48-year-old was his coach.

He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.



Good luck, my friend!

You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021

Similarly, Bruno Fernandes also thanked Solskjaer by taking to his official Instagram handle. The 27-year-old playmaker began his post by insisting that the whole team needed to take the 'blame for the situation' they are in currently rather than just the Norwegian manager. This is because the manager can guide his players on how he wants them to play but it is the responsibility of the players to execute the plans.

Fernandes then went on to state that a mere 'thank you' will never be enough considering what the 48-year old has done for him since he joined the club in 2020. The Portuguese midfielder then ended his post by stating that he would always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for believing in him and that he wished the Norwegian and his family all the best for their future.

Solskjaer sacked: Manchester United's statement