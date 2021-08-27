Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Emotional Farewell Message To Juventus After Joining Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a roller coaster ride over the past week in terms of his transfer news as he began the week by posting on his social media accounts that he did not appreciate rumours regarding his next destination. And tonight, the much-awaited news regarding his future is completed as he officially signed for Manchester United from Juventus. On leaving the Serie A giants, he had a special message for the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts emotional message after leaving Juventus

After Cristiano Ronaldo officially confirmed his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United, he took to his Facebook handle to post a heartwarming message for the Bianconeri. Ronaldo posted:

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Man City for beloved Manchester United

It did not take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to decide which of the two Manchester clubs he wanted to join. As per reports, his agent Jorge Mendes had discussions with the representatives of both clubs for a possible transfer. At one stage, Manchester United fans feared that Ronaldo could sign for Manchester City after reports claimed that the Citizens were the favourites.

However, after an anxious wait for 24 hours, the Red Devil fans were relieved that the 'GOAT' signed for them. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent six years at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009. During this time, he made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals. The Portuguese international also helped Manchester United to win three Premier League titles (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), one FA Cup (2003-04), two Football League Cups (2005-06, 2008-09) and the elusive UEFA Champions League (2007-08).

Solskjaer said 'we're here' as Cristiano Ronaldo became available

It seems it did not take long for Manchester United to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to return home. While speaking to the press earlier today, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said that Manchester United were always available if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was interested in joining them. "Ronaldo is a legend of the club and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."