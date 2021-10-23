Cristiano Ronaldo Responds To Portugal Retirement Suggestions, Says 'It's Not My Time!'

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the form of his life lately be it for Manchester United at the club level or while donning the Portugal jersey at the international level. While he has succeeded in helping the 'Red Devils' pull off a few unlikely wins, he has also starred for the Portugal Football team by netting some vital goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

It can rightly be said that Cristiano Ronaldo is in the prime of his life as far as his goal-scoring consistency is concerned and he has made it crystal clear that he is still good enough to represent Portugal.

Is Ronaldo retiring from Portugal national team?

"Why? I think it's not my time yet. It's not what people want, it's what I want", said Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to Sky Sports News.

"It's when I feel that I'm not capable to run, to dribble, to shoot if the power is gone but I still have that stuff so I want to continue because I'm still motivated. It's the main word. To do my stuff, to make people happy and my family happy and the fans and myself. I want to put the level even higher", he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-shattering performances for Portugal football team

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been finding the back of the net for Manchester United at regular intervals, he also ended up achieving new personal milestones in the previous month while representing the Portugal football team.

He led Portugal from the front with two late goals against the Republic of Ireland during their World Cup qualifiers fixture last month as his team registered a 2-1 victory. In the process, Ronaldo also became the men's all-time international scorer.

Later that month, 'CR7' also surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record after netting a crucial goal for Manchester United against West Ham during their Premier League clash and thus, Cristiano scored in 66 stadiums since the 2003-04 season which is more than any player in the history of the game.

Recently, the football megastar has excelled in shattering yet another record. Cristiano Ronaldo donned the Portuguese jersey when the former European champions took on Qatar in a friendly game at the Algarve Stadium a couple of weeks ago where the football icon succeeded in finding the back of the net once i.e. during the 37th minute. By the virtue of this fantastic goal, the modern-day football great ended up netting his record 112th international goal.

In fact, the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner already surpassed the milestone of 109 goals held by the Iranian striker when he scored a match-winning brace against Ireland during Portugal's Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifiers on September 1.