Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Old Hairstyle With Buzz Cut Ahead Of Champions League Game

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been sweating it out ahead of the Champions League game against Lyon after missing out on the Serie A Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Despite his dedication in training, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not given up on self-grooming. This dedication was again visible when he decided to try a new hairstyle ahead of the resumption of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo dons new hairstyle ahead of Juventus vs Lyon

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture with his kids - Eva, Mateo and Alana on his official Instagram account this week. It is apparent in the picture that the 35-year-old has trimmed his hair short. This is not the first time this season, however, that Ronaldo has sported a different look, having frequently changed his hairstyle, mesmerising his fans with a different look altogether every time.

During the coronavirus induced lockdown that lasted more than three months, Cristiano Ronaldo underwent isolation at his plush mansion in Madeira, Portugal. During this time, the Juventus ace decided to grow his hair long and then sported a bun. This was followed by a curly-haired look during the final stretch of Serie A, similar to his teammate Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus vs Lyon: Old Lady trails after first leg

Cristiano Ronaldo has been preparing for the Juventus vs Lyon Champions League clash this week. The Old Lady suffered a setback against the French outfit in March when Juve lost to Lyon 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 away from home. However, the Bianconeri have the opportunity to edge past Lyon with the second leg set to be played at the Allianz Stadium.

A Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League record that cannot be ignored

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as a big-game player over the years. The Portugal superstar has performed exceptionally well in the Champions League knockout stages. He holds the record of having scored the most goals in the European competition, netting 128 times during his stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ahead of the Juventus vs Lyon Champions League clash, the Ligue 1 outfit are well aware of the threat they face from the Portuguese forward, who had overturned a two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the competition last season all by himself, netting a hat-trick to seal a spot in the final eight.

