Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals The Fascinating Story Behind The Origin Of 'Siii' Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo led Juventus to a crucial 1-2 away win against Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday night. The former Real Madrid star made headlines with a stunning header to hand Juventus the lead (and all three points). In doing so, the Bianconeri now top the Serie A table after 17 matches. In an interview to DAZN, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed an interesting backstory behind his 'Siii' celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the origin of 'Siii' celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo looks determined to challenge Lionel Messi and other top footballers for the Ballon d'Or award next season with some impressive displays in recent weeks. The Juventus FC star is the second-highest goalscorer in Serie A after Ciro Immobile this season with 10 goals. Cristiano's performance on Wednesday night was yet another feather in his bid to push for a Ballon d'Or trophy next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

In a recent interview with DAZN, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the interesting story behind his 'Siii' celebration. 'Si' means yes in Spanish. Cristiano Ronaldo said in a snippet that the celebration originated from his time at Real Madrid. The Juventus forward said, "When we all won, they said siiii! I started saying it, I don’t know why. It came naturally to me. Remember the preseason in Los Angeles. We played against Chelsea, I scored a goal and I did this (the 'siii' celebration)."

In the Serie A, Juventus are closely followed by Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. They trail Juventus by 3 points, but have a game in hand.

A throwback to Cristiano Ronaldo's epic headers

Messi Fans: My guy is GOAT



Cristiano Fans: My guy is FLYING GOAT



END OF DEBATE #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/Ma9MokaK6x — VIGOR🔥 (@jeff_rjk) December 19, 2019

