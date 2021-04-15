Cristiano Ronaldo Scored THAT Goal Vs Porto In The UCL For Man United OTD In 2009

Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of his most memorable goals in the Manchester United jersey on this day, April 15, back in 2009 as the Portuguese hit a 40-yard screamer against Porto in the Champions League quarter-final. The Cristiano Ronaldo goal vs Porto remains iconic in the Red Devils' history as the strike helped the Premier League outfit qualify for the semi-finals of the biggest cup competition in world football.

Man United vs Porto 2009: Cristiano Ronaldo Puskas award strike

Manchester United took on FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao after playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Starting off the second leg with great intent the Portuguese superstar broke the deadlock with his venomous strike and scored the only goal of the second leg to help the Red Devils cement a slot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Riding on Cristiano Ronaldo's goal vs Porto, the Red Devils qualified for the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League where they took on fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side went to record a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg where Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet throughout the 90 minutes. However, the Portuguese superstar was back to his and influential yet again in the second leg as he found the back of the net twice to help the Red Devils aggregate a 4-1 win over the Gunners. Banking on a solid second leg performance against Arsene Wenger's men, the Red Devils went on to book a slot for themselves in the Champions League final against FC Barcelona on May 27, 2009.

However, things did not end well for Manchester United as the LaLiga giants completely outplayed the Premier League outfit in the all-important match. Goals from Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi in each half of the game stole the match away from Man Untied as FC Barcelona went on to record a 2-0 win and lift the UEFA Champions League trophy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League record

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players when it comes to the Champions League as the Portuguese superstar is currently the top scorer in the history of the competition. The 36-year-old Juventus striker has netted 134 goals in the Champions League for Man United, Real Madrid, and Juventus with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi's UCL goal tally stuck at 120 goals, just 14 behind Ronaldo.