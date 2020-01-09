Cristiano Ronaldo Stuns Fans With Sizzling 'perfect Body' Gym Picture

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the history books with a brilliant hat-trick in Serie A against Cagliari in his first official game of the year earlier this week. The Portuguese captain has been working hard to recover from a knee injury suffered sometime in November last year. However, Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have returned to his usual best. His recent upload on social media during a morning workout in the gym will confirm that.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally from 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo 2019/2020 :



🇮🇹 Serie A - 13 goals in 15 games

🇪🇺 UCL - 2 goals in 6 games

🇵🇹 Portugal - 11 Goals in 6 games. pic.twitter.com/GRE3sTnMMF — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) January 7, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves fans speechless with 'perfect body' picture

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media app Instagram where he posted a stunning picture of himself from a morning workout session. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star can be seen swinging a kettlebell to work on his legs and shoulder.

He has a focussed look on his face and looks to be in peak shape ahead of a crucial stage in the season. Fans left a variety of comments on the post heaping praise on the Juventus forward's athletic prowess. Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 35 next month, has scored 616 goals in more than 800 appearances across Europe.

Real Madrid fan in Saudi Arabia pays homage to club legend - Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid Fans in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 With A Message For @Cristiano.



Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/vvv76Lsncn — PredictionHQ (@Predictionhq) January 8, 2020

(Graphic credits: Cristiano Ronaldo's instagram)