Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive For Coronavirus; To Miss Portugal's Game Against Sweden

In a breaking development, Portugal’s Football Federation on Tuesday confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus. The Juventus striker will now undertake a two-week period in quarantine after contracting the virus.

The federation has, however, stated Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal's clash with Sweden.

"Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation," the statement read.

Ronaldo is yet to break his silence on this, he shared a post on his Twitter, 17 hours before this announcement where he was seen with his teammates.

A week ago, Liverpool's Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri tested positive while on international duty, while on Thursday Irish internationals Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were forced to withdraw from their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after testing positive.

