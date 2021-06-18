Cristiano Ronaldo The First To Reach 300 Million Followers On Instagram; Guess Who's Next

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday became the first person to reach the 300 million followers mark on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo was also the first person to reach the 200 million mark on the same platform. Cristiano Ronaldo had created a huge buzz after he removed two Coca-Cola bottles and replaced them with a water bottle during a mandatory pre-game news conference for the Euro 2020, which has overshadowed his stirring 2-goal performance in his country's opening Euro 2020 match.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history after he reaches 300 million followers mark on Instagram

Apart from reaching the milestone of 300 million followers on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the summer tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Notably, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is second to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of followers on Instagram- 246 million.

As per Hopper HQ study published on Buzz Bingo in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo earned $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts. This also made him the highest earner from the photo and video sharing platform. As per 2019 reports, Ronaldo received an average of $975,000 per advertised post. Ronaldo's Instagram earnings were way ahead of the world's biggest celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Emily Ratajkowski.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo Coca-Cola incident?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Portugal head coach Fernando Santos as the Portugal captain's press conference took place on the eve of their European Championship clash against Hungary. Ronaldo, who is known to be an extremely disciplined player and especially picky about following a healthy diet, had a couple of Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him before the start of the interview.

Noticing the Cola bottles, Ronaldo quickly decided to place them away from himself and made sure there were not in the same frame as him before. He was also seen lifting his regular water bottle insisting everyone to 'drink water'. Ronaldo's dedication to live a healthy lifestyle has earned the 36-year-old a lot of praise from fans who took to social media and appreciated his efforts of sticking to his words about promoting healthy foods.

(Image Credits: Cristiano-Instagram)