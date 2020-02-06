Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He Would Be A 'fisherman' In Madeira By The Age Of 35

Juventus' record signing - Cristiano Ronaldo - turned 35 on Wednesday, February 5. The Portuguese international opted to celebrate that occasion by showing up for training as usual and spending some time with family later during the day. In a recent interview with AS, the former Real Madrid forward was asked what he thought he would be at the age 35 when he was younger. Here's what Cristiano Ronaldo had to say in response to that.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's gigantic car collection consists of everything from Ferraris to Audis

Check out how Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarted his birthday

Also Read | Odion Ighalo gives away lucrative wages in China to sign for dream club Manchester

"I thought I'd be a fisherman at 35", claims Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

🎉 Happy 35th Birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo!



🔴 292 games

⚽ 118 goals

🅰️ 69 assists

🏆🏆🏆Premier League

🏆🏆 League Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 FIFA Club World Cup

👑 Ballon d’Or



Oh god I miss him at #MUFC 😢 pic.twitter.com/g2lmzBFMJ2 — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Pep Guardiola admits that he could not play football even as a joke

In a recent interview with AS, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that "At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira. This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional football but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won. Playing at Juventus gives me the chance to win again. We know that it's difficult and depends on a lot of things but it's possible because we have a good team, you have to go step by step.”

Also Read | Christian Eriksen says he joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James continue to defy all odds

Cristiano Ronaldo. LeBron James.



Both now 35. Both have dominated in their 30s. pic.twitter.com/q4S2trjVtf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

Also Read | Christian Eriksen admits that he felt like 'the black sheep' at Tottenham Hotspur