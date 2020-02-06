Union Budget
Cristiano Ronaldo Thought He Would Be A 'fisherman' In Madeira By The Age Of 35

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday on February 5. In a recent interview, the Juventus forward claimed that he envisioned himself to be a fisherman at 35.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' record signing - Cristiano Ronaldo - turned 35 on Wednesday, February 5. The Portuguese international opted to celebrate that occasion by showing up for training as usual and spending some time with family later during the day. In a recent interview with AS, the former Real Madrid forward was asked what he thought he would be at the age 35 when he was younger. Here's what Cristiano Ronaldo had to say in response to that.

Check out how Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarted his birthday 

"I thought I'd be a fisherman at 35", claims Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo 

In a recent interview with AS, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that "At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira. This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional football but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won. Playing at Juventus gives me the chance to win again. We know that it's difficult and depends on a lot of things but it's possible because we have a good team, you have to go step by step.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James continue to defy all odds

Published:
