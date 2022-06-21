Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Big Birthday Party For Cristiano Jr On 12th Birthday; See Pics

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, celebrated the 12th birthday of his eldest son, Ronaldo Jr. on June 17. Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodgriguez took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday and shared pictures of the family celebrating birthday in grand fashion. Earlier on Friday, Ronaldo also uploaded a picture of him with his son, with a heartfelt message in the caption.

Meanwhile, Georgina shared a handful of pictures from the celebration where the family can be witnessed posing with a birthday cake in front of banners. As per media reports, the family is currently spending a vacation at the Spanish island of Majorca. The girlfriend of the Manchester United star was seen cradling her newborn daughter in the pictures, as the twins Eva and Mateo also stood beside them.

Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday wish for his son

Wishing his son on the occasion of his 12th birthday, the footballer had earlier said, “Happy birthday my son! How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?! The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, puppy! Daddy loves you very much."

Ronaldo Jr. plays for Manchester United's youth academy

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United for his second stint with the club in 2021, and became the highest goal scorer for the club in the season. Alongside his father, Ronaldo Jr. also joined the club’s youth academy at Old Trafford and plays in the same youth team as Wayne Rooney’s son Kai. Ronaldo recently represented Protugal in the Nations League and went on the vacation following the conclusion of the international break.

He will be now preparing for the new season with United, who are joined by the new manager Erik ten Hag. It was reported that Ronaldo has had positive talks with the new head coach and will work towards the direction of bringing glory back to the club. Meanwhile, later this year, Ronaldo will make his fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

This will also be his 10th appearance for Portugal in major football tournament, as he has appeared in four World Cups and five European Championships since 2004, so far. The Portuguese team qualified of the coveted tournament for the sixth straight time by earning a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in the World Cup Qualifiers final in March. They will now face Ghana on November 23 at the Stadium 974 to start their World Cup campaign.

