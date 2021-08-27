Last Updated:

'Manchester is Red' no more? Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Netizens React To Ex-Man United Star Heading To Man City

Rumours about ex-Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Man City are running amok and as usual Twitter has joined the conversation -

Cristiano Ronaldo

Several recent rumors on social media and the internet in general claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave his current club Juventus. Ronaldo, an ex-Manchester United player, is also rumoured to be leaving Juve for none other than Manchester City, one of his ex-club's rivals. Nothing has yet been confirmed officially, however, Twitter has something to say about it - 

Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo going to Manchester City 

Since Messi's highly publicised departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, things have generally been quiet in the world of football transfers. However, according to some recent reports and speculations by fans, Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving his current club Juventus. for Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best midfielders of all time. The winger, who was a part of Manchester United for six years, is now speculated to join one of Manchester United's home rivals, Manchester City. While the news is yet to receive an official confirmation, fans on Twitter are not happy with the idea. 

Here are some reactions from netizens who don't like the idea of an ex-Man United legend heading off to Man City  

Many fans (mostly United fans) took to Twitter to express their distaste at the idea of Ronaldo heading off to Manchester City. Several football fans talked about how Ronaldo had betrayed his former club where he spent his most crucial and developmental years at the beginning of his career. One fan even shared a video of Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a press conference saying, "When you play for Man United, you don't go to Man City".

More tweets about Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged Manchester City transfer 

Several fans are simply refusing to believe that Ronaldo would betray his ex-club this way and have tweeted out their confusion. Fans, who are not Manchester United supporters, found the news funny and surprising at the same time. 

Cristiano Ronaldo's response to rumours about his transfer 

Before rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City, he was linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid. Addressing these allegations about his transfer, Ronaldo took to Instagram to release a long statement about how people are only making assumptions without actually trying to find out what the truth is. Check it out below -

