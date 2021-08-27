Several recent rumors on social media and the internet in general claim that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave his current club Juventus. Ronaldo, an ex-Manchester United player, is also rumoured to be leaving Juve for none other than Manchester City, one of his ex-club's rivals. Nothing has yet been confirmed officially, however, Twitter has something to say about it -

Since Messi's highly publicised departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, things have generally been quiet in the world of football transfers. However, according to some recent reports and speculations by fans, Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving his current club Juventus. for Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best midfielders of all time. The winger, who was a part of Manchester United for six years, is now speculated to join one of Manchester United's home rivals, Manchester City. While the news is yet to receive an official confirmation, fans on Twitter are not happy with the idea.

Many fans (mostly United fans) took to Twitter to express their distaste at the idea of Ronaldo heading off to Manchester City. Several football fans talked about how Ronaldo had betrayed his former club where he spent his most crucial and developmental years at the beginning of his career. One fan even shared a video of Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a press conference saying, "When you play for Man United, you don't go to Man City".

No way we spent over 10 years pretending Ronaldo is better than Lionel f*cking Messi just for him to beg City to sign him 😂😂😂😂 — Ivailo 🔴 (@kentavuraa) August 26, 2021

When we get notis from Twitter and it’s Fab saying ”Ronaldo to City here we go” … https://t.co/vlBEz8wkS9 — The Batman Channel🔰 (@The_Batman1603) August 27, 2021

I swear if Ronaldo Goes to City he will be the Most Hated Person on the Planet. We'll unfollow him from every social media Platform. — Tushar 🌟 (@tushar09mufc) August 26, 2021

Ronaldo and messi went from El Clasico to oil Clasico, who would've thought that ? — Eshan (@heheheshannnn) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo couldnt handle messi joining psg and in desperation offered himself to every club in europe and only got man city🤣hoe mentality😭 pic.twitter.com/K37lI7shUi — Señor Drogba (@thatguydrogba) August 27, 2021

What???Ronaldo in city???noooo😬 — Samruuu (@ssamriddhhii) August 27, 2021

If Ronaldo goes to Man City it will be the biggest betrayal in football history. We made you ffs https://t.co/lf2QZQqP6l — Cha_riffik (@charlescmaingi1) August 27, 2021

Several fans are simply refusing to believe that Ronaldo would betray his ex-club this way and have tweeted out their confusion. Fans, who are not Manchester United supporters, found the news funny and surprising at the same time.

I just heard about the Ronaldo at Man City news and WHAT I- 😳#Ronaldo #RonaldoToCity — Mahira Ahuja (@MahiraAhuja) August 27, 2021

cristiano ronaldo transferring to man city whaaat?!! WHAT DID I MISS — 🏴 irine (@irinedes) August 27, 2021

This tranfer season has been crazy. Who would have in their right mind thought about Ronaldo to City?! 😆 — The Pulisicstan 🇮🇳 (@A_Choudhury18) August 27, 2021

Most of the people who defend Cristiano as GOAT are Manchester United fans. Now since Ronaldo moves to City, they won't defend him again. So the debate is getting clear now. — Abdur Rahman (@Iam_Abdu7) August 27, 2021

Man U fans are actually seeing the light, I’m so happy 🤣🤣🤣 — Arsène Lupin 🏆🏆⚖️ (@EnemohA) August 26, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's response to rumours about his transfer

Before rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City, he was linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid. Addressing these allegations about his transfer, Ronaldo took to Instagram to release a long statement about how people are only making assumptions without actually trying to find out what the truth is. Check it out below -

