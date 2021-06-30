Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Captain Not Negotiating New Deal With Juventus

Juventus continue to face an anxious wait as rumours of a Cristiano Ronaldo exit seem to be gaining steam in the past 24 hours. According to reports, the Portugal captain is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus. Here is the latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news with the most pertinent question being: 'Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus this summer?'

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

The latest Juventus transfer news is that Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly make a decision on his future imminently after Belgium eliminated his Portugal side in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. The Portugal captain has been linked with a move away from Turin for a while now as Juventus also are reportedly struggling with financial issues. The 36-year-old, whose contract expires with Juventus in the summer of 2022, has been linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, as of today. Club now waiting for Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to decide if leaving Juventus this summer or not. 🇵🇹



Cristiano is still under contract with Juventus until June 2022 [€31m net/season]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

According to La Gazzetta dello, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will meet with Juventus in the coming days to discuss the Portugal star's future. If Juventus were to let Ronaldo leave, they could save as much as £75 million as per reports from Italy. However, Juventus have yet not received any official bids with Sky Sport Italia suggesting that Ronaldo would need to accept a pay cut to entice another club to sign him. The Turin outfit will reportedly consider bids of at least €29 million (around £25 million) for Ronaldo with Record claiming that they would save an additional £50 million due to the remaining year of the Ronaldo contract.

Juventus transfer news: Serie A giants could consider a Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba swap deal with Manchester United

Last week, top Spanish publication Marca reported that Manchester United are interested in a Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba swap deal with Juventus as such a move would see both players return to their former sides. Pogba's future has also been uncertain at Old Trafford as he too enters the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Juventus have also been keen on bringing the 27-year old back with the French midfielder hinted in the past that he would not be against a move to Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats at Juventus

While speculations have continued over Cristiano Ronaldo's future for a while now, it did not stop the Portuguese star from finishing as Serie A's top goalscorer. The 36-year-old scored 29 goals in 33 appearances and also played a pivotal role in helping his side win both the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. Considering Ronaldo's staggering numbers, Juventus fans will hope that Ronaldo at least agrees to see out his current contract, which expires in 2022.

Image Credits: Juventus/Twitter