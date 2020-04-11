Cristiano Ronaldo Urges World To Unite & Support Each Other To Fight Off COVID-19 Pandemic

As the battle between humanity and the deadly coronavirus rages on, football scion Cristiano Ronaldo urged people around the world to unite and support each other in order to fight off the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world, leaving 102,734 people dead and over 1,699,631 people affected across the globe. Taking to Twitter, the Juventus star shared two pictures of himself sprouting a mask - one in the Portuguese colours and the other in Italian colours, showing solidarity with the two nations amid such turbulent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges world to unite

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

A change in Cristiano Ronaldo house?

According to a report in the Sun Football, Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to the countryside after feeling stifled at home. The new Cristiano Ronaldo fishing village home costs £3.5k-a-week and his entire family have shifted base from their luxurious townhouse in Madeira. The Cristiano Ronaldo house in Madeira was stunning seven-storey apartment complex overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Juventus forward was heavily criticised by a Madeira politician after the Portuguese international was spotted enjoying a stroll with his family on the streets during the coronavirus lockdown. He was also criticised by general practitioner Rafael Macedo on social media, only to backtrack on it saying he would never speak ill of the former Manchester United star.

