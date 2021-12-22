Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: Lewandowski Explains Difference Between The Two Icons

Finding out the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is a prolonged debate ongoing for a decade now. Ronaldo has more career goals to claim, however, Messi has played fewer games. While Messi has won one more Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo has won an extra 'The Best FIFA Men's Player' award and UEFA Player of the Year award. It is a debate that may never end, and many veteran players, coaches and pundits have been asked the question multiple times. Now though, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has had his say, but he did not divulge who he thinks is better but rather had good things to say about both. Lewa said that he respects Ronaldo for his hard work and that while football comes very easy to Messi, he thinks that Ronaldo had to work harder for his success.

"I respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s hard work," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "For Messi, everything looks easy. I think Cristiano had to work harder for his success."

Lewandowski ‘touched’ by Messi’s words says, ‘it was a nice moment in my career’

In his acceptance speech, Messi mentioned Robert Lewandowski and said that it had been an honour to compete with him and that France Football should award the Polish striker the Ballon d'Or for 2020 after a sensational season that saw him score goals for fun. "I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it." Messi said on stage after receiving his 7th Ballon d'Or.

Later, Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym quoted Lewandowski as saying, "I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it (Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words." However, Lewandowski later said that he was misinterpreted and told Bild he was 'touched' by Messi's words towards him. "Messi's words towards me (about the Ballon d'Or) really touched me," Lewandowski told Bild. "They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo (face to face), because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian (Mbappe) in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night."

