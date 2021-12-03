Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes Rangnick To Manchester United, Posts Classy Tribute For Carrick

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and posted a message for the outgoing caretaker manager of Manchester United, Michael Carrick, and also welcomed the newly appointed interim manager of the side, Ralf Rangnick. Carrick exited Manchester United following their 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League 2021-22 clash, as Rangnick witnessed Ronaldo scoring twin goals during the match.

Carrick earlier represented the Old Trafford side from 2006 to 2018, before joining the coaching staff of the squad and took over the baton of the team, following Ole Gunns Solskjaer’s sacking in the previous month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's classy tribute for Michael Carrick-

Meanwhile, after crossing the winning mark for United by scoring a double, Ronaldo hailed Carrick in his Instagram post by saying the United legend was displayed a class act during his time as a player and is also capable of becoming a great coach in the future. Adding nothing is impossible for Carrick, Ronaldo added he is proud to have shared the bench with him both as a player and Carrick as the manager. Ronaldo also welcomed the newly appointed interim manager for the rest of the season, Ralf Rangnick, who joins the Red Devils after his time with Bundesliga team RB Leipzig.

What did Michael Carrick say on his exit from Manchester United?

Carrick represented the United in a total of 464 appearances and picked five Premier League titles with the Old Trafford side before joining the coaching staff, first under Jose Mourinho then Solskjaer. As per AP, announcing his exit from the legendary club, Carrick said, “ My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career,” Carrick said. “When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team. However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club”. At the same time, United’s football director John Murtough also hailed Carrick for being one of the best midfielders in the history of the club. Rangnick now assumes the manager's role for the rest of the season, starting with the United's Premier League 2021-22 clash against Crystal Palace on December 5.

With sources from AP

Image: AP