Cristiano Ronaldo Will Never Swap Jerseys With A Roma Player; Here's Why

Juventus FC are scheduled to play Serie A rivals AS Roma on Sunday night at the Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 19 of the Serie A. The Old Lady will enter the match as favourites having registered a commanding 4-0 win against Cagliari in their previous fixture from last weekend. However, Juventus FC star forward - Cristiano Ronaldo - said that no matter what the outcome or the result of the match, he will not swap jerseys with any Roma player this weekend. Read to find out why.

No shortcut to success says Juventus FC star forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

"My success in my field is the result of hard work, and a way of living. I work continuously to improve my mental and physical abilities."



The reason behind why Cristiano Ronaldo will not swap shirts with a Roma player

Cristiano Ronaldo has a long-standing grudge against this week's Serie A opponents - Roma - which dates back to his time in England with Premier League giants Manchester United. In an interview with a UK national tabloid back in December 2018, Ronaldo recalled Manchester United's outing against the Giallorossi back in 2007. The Red Devils went up against Roma in the Champions League with the English side winning the second leg of their quarter-final with a smashing 7-1 result. They went through 8-3 on aggregate but Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his experience over both legs was less than pleasant. Ronaldo recalled, "Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt. When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling. Others threatened to hurt me."

