Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Only 2 Players To Score In EVERY MINUTE Of A Game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return to AC Milan's starting line-up with a well-taken goal in a thrilling 3-2 win against Fiorentina on Sunday as the Rossoneri kept the pressure on leaders Inter Milan. The Swede also became the oldest player to score 15 goals in a Serie A season, at 39 years and 169 days. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus' Serie A title hopes were dented as Adolfo Gaich's second-half strike sealed a shock 1-0 victory for Benevento in Turin and ended the relegation battlers' 11-match winless run.

AC Milan win thrilling contest vs Fiorentina to keep Scudetto hopes alive

Ibrahimovic needed only nine minutes to fire home the opener after making his first league appearance since picking up a muscle injury at the end of February. However, Erick Pulgar and Franck Ribery struck either side of the interval to put the hosts in front, but goals from Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu swung the contest back in Milan's favour. Stefano Pioli's men remained second on the Serie A table but closed the gap to six points between themselves and league leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

Juventus stunned by relegation battlers Benevento

On the other hand, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo were stunned by Benevento at Turin. Adolfo Gaich scored with the visitors' only shot on goal in the second half and it proved to be decisive as the Old Lady failed to take their chances throughout the 90 minutes. The defeat for the Bianconeri kept Andrea Pirlo's side in third place on the Serie A table, 10 points behind Inter. On the other hand, the win for Benevento moved them into 16th, seven points clear of the drop zone.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still leading the way as the Serie A top scorer this season with 23 goals to his name. The Portuguese superstar and Ibrahimovic also still remain the only two active players who have scored a goal in every minute of a 90-minute football game, a feat not even Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has achieved in his illustrious career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players in football history to have scored in every minute (1-90) of a game. ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/g0CKYIeGc1 — BeeSports (@BeeSports_app) March 20, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Star forward linked with stunning return to Real Madrid

Reports from Spain have linked Ronaldo with a return to Real Madrid, less than three years since he left the Bernabeu to join Juventus. It is suggested that the LaLiga heavyweights are planning a 'rescue' mission for the 36-year-old, whose contract with the Old Lady expires in 2022. However, reports claim that Madrid will have to pay a "symbolic price" to re-sign their all-time record scorer from Juventus.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram