Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Siiuuu' Celebration Makes A Return For Al Nassr- WATCH

Al Nassr returned to winning ways as they thrashed Al-Raed 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring almost soon after the kickoff as CR7 finally ended his goal drought. Al Nassr has kept their title hopes alive with this victory as they are now three points adrift of table toppers Al-Ittihad, who played a match less than. Al-Nassr needs to win the Saudi Pro League to secure a place in the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo looked on course to end his dreadful run on the pitch and played his part with a pinpoint header at the stroke of four minutes. Al-Nassr went on to pump in three more goals, as they have now cemented their place in second place. They would hope Al-Ittihad falter in their remaining matches to hand them the advantage.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the internet with his iconic celebration in Al Nassr vs Al Raed

Ronaldo's iconic celebration brought back memories from the past, as the 38-year-old hadn't had many opportunities to celebrate on many occasions. Social media exploded as the former Manchester United forward netted his 12th goal in the top tier since sealing a world-record transfer to the Saudi club.

Al-Nassr will now face Al-Khaleej in their next Saudi Pro League encounter on the 8th of May.