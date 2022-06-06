Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in Portugal's victory over Switzerland in UEFA Nations League on Sunday. Sunday's emphatic win puts Portugal on top of Group A2, having been crowned champions of the inaugural Nations League three years ago. The match was even special for the Portugal captain who was watched by his mother from the stands. 37-year-old Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to be on the top of his game at the club and international levels.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Cristiano Ronaldo's mother in tears

In a video which emerged on social media Cristiano Ronaldo's mother could be seen shedding tears of joy at her son's performance as he once again showed his worth as one of Europe's greatest ever goalscorers. The moment was even more emotional as the goals were scored at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, the home of Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo spent six years with the Portuguese giants as a youngster before making the move to Old Trafford in 2003, aged only 18. Ronaldo also extended his international goal tally for Portugal. CR7 now has world record 117 goals in 188 international games as he prepares to play his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal.

According to a report by Dailystar.co.uk, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo's mum at the such a high-profile game was something of a surprise given the Manchester United star previously making comments about her attendance at his matches. While speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview last year he joked, "She's not allowed now to watch big games. I say, Listen, I don't have a father any more. I don't want to lose my mum, too, so you're not going to watch the quarter finals, semi-finals, or finals. She gets so nervous, I don't understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games. I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the match in the 35th minute. Diogo Jota provided the assist by putting him through on goal, and Ronaldo dispatched the opportunity confidently. The Portugal captain then doubled his tally in the 40th minute, pouncing on Gregor Kobel's save. Besides Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and William Carvalho also found the back of the net for Portugal during Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League match. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the all-time leading goal-scorer in international football. At the club level, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals, however, the Red Devils endured a difficult season failing to qualify for UEFA Champions League.