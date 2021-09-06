Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 Jersey Sale Bags Record $60 Million For Manchester United

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to his former club Manchester United. The selling of Ronaldo's number 7 jersey has skyrocketed since the club revealed that he will wear it again. According to media rumours, the No. 7 shirt that Ronaldo would wear during his second spell at the club has already sold for $60 million in the first 24 hours of the announcement. Since its debut a few days ago, it has apparently smashed the Premier League record for most sales of a jersey.

According to sources, Adidas, Manchester United's kit maker, is struggling to keep up with demand, with retail locations across the UK running out of kits. According to LovetheSales.com, supporters spent $60 million for Ronaldo's jersey in the first 24 hours after it was released, setting a Premier League record for most sales after a player's official shirt number was unveiled. Manchester City's Jack Grealish held the previous record. Manchester United's outfit costs between 80 and 110 pounds in the United Kingdom, according to sources, and Adidas has sold between 295,00 and 406,250 shirts during that time.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media showing fans lined up in a queue outside the Old Trafford Megastore to buy Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt. Ronaldo was given the no. 7 shirt back as his new teammate Edinson Cavani gave up the shirt on Ronaldo’s return to the club. Cavani will now don the jersey no. 21 for the United. This gesture by Cavani received much-deserved praises from football fans all over the world, including Ronaldo himself.

As mentioned on the official website of Manchester United, Ronaldo in praise of Cavani said, “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.”

Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for the club on Saturday when Manchester United will lock horns against Newcastle United. The tickets for the match are being sold up to £2,514 for lower-tier stands, prompting the club to issue a statement urging fans to buy tickets from authenticated sources only.

Image: ManUtd/Twitter