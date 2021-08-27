As Manchester United fans say, Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Coming Home' as the transfer from Juventus is done and dusted. The Serie A giants have reportedly accepted Red Devils' €25m (£21.3m) bid. With the blockbuster transfer having been completed, here are some reactions from Manchester United fans as they rejoiced the outstanding news.

Manchester United fans in disbelief as Cristiano Ronaldo 'returns HOME'

Several fans were surprised by how quickly Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Completed the deal from beginning to end in less than 24 hours, you’ll never see anything like this again. — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 27, 2021

It’s was faster than Usain Bolt — Karabo Sereme (@Kaybea9) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, several fans posted a picture of Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt to reminiscence about the old glory days.

The best in the world? ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/L0x1ZP73Bw — سهم ★ (@1SMi_) August 27, 2021

THE KING IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/sXcXDzIzuE — Mundo da Bola (@mundodabola) August 27, 2021

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United happen?

Within 24 hours, Manchester United turned the tables around on Manchester City as they not only emerged as the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in this time but also completed the deal. Before the deal was completed, United fans faced an anxious 24 hours as none could believe that Ronaldo would even consider a move to the 'blue half of Manchester.' Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford from 2003 to 2009 and also won the Ballon d'Or with them in 2007/08; his first of five.

Manchester United boss had hinted Cristiano Ronaldo could return

Amidst the rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo was considering a move to Manchester City, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had passed a cryptic comment that his side could make a move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. While speaking to the press earlier today, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here." And indeed they were there as the Portuguese captain signed for them hours after Solskjaer finished his press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has had one of the most extraordinary careers in football and he now returns to the club where it all began. Ronaldo made 292 appearances for Manchester United, in which he scored 118 goals. At the Old Trafford, he won three Premier League titles (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), one FA Cup (2003-04), two Football League Cups (2005-06, 2008-09) and the UEFA Champions League (2007-08).

Image: AP