Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Posts Angry Response To Virgil Van Dijk's Ballon D'Or Jibe

The Ballon d’Or Awards for 2019 was announced on Monday, December 2, 2019. The ceremony crowned Barcelona legend Lionel Messi for a record sixth time in his career, leaving behind his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk finished second, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo in the third spot.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or Highlights: Lionel Messi Crowned The World's Best Player For A Record 6th Time

Virgil van Dijk had trolled Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo decided not to attend the award ceremony. Media went on to ask Van Dijk if Ronaldo’s absence from the award ceremony meant one less rival for him, to which the defender jokingly enquired if Ronaldo was even a rival. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro replied sharply to Van Dijk through a social media post.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019: Four Players To Miss Out On This Year's Shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister responded to Virgil van Dijk through a social media post

Katia Aveiro reminded the Dutch defender of her brother’s accomplishments throughout his footballing career. She informed Van Dijk that Cristiano Ronaldo has been to thousand such award ceremonies, which Van Dijk is attending now. She further taunted Van Dijk that Cristiano Ronaldo was a Premier League champion in a country where Van Dijk has been playing for years and still has not won the title. Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player and best scorer in the Premier League.

She further continued that Cristiano Ronaldo went to Spain and became the greatest player in the history of Real Madrid. She continued with her point saying that with Real Madrid, Ronaldo even defeated Van Dijk’s Liverpool in the Champions League final. She reminded the Dutch that Ronaldo has five Champions League titles, while Van Dijk has only one. Ronaldo, along with his Portuguese teammates, had defeated Van Dijk’s Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019: Nominees Released With Messi And Van Dijk Favourites

Virgil van Dijk had won the Champions League with Liverpool last season

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts five Ballon d’Or awards in his career, along with five UEFA Champions League titles, one UEFA Euro and one UEFA Nations League title. Virgil Van Dijk, on the other hand, won the Champions League last season and was crowned as the UEFA Best Player of the tournament. It is also clear that Van Dijk’s comments have not gone down well with Ronaldo’s family as well as the fans.

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019: Messi, Ronaldo Or Van Dijk? A Look At Top Contenders