Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife Georgina Rodriguez Opens Up About Their First Meeting

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo's wife - Georgina Rodriguez - revealed that she was trembling when she first met her partner Cristiano Ronaldo at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez have been together since the former split up with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015. Cristiano Ronaldo first met Rodríguez at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a shop assistant at the time. In a recent interview, Georgina Rodriguez confessed that the sparks were flying right from their very first meeting.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another record 

Gianna Rodriguez opens up about her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez, who gave birth to Cristiano Ronaldo and their daughter Alana Martina in November 2017, has opened up about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview for Italian magazine Grazia. "His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited," recalled the 26-year-old model.

"I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano Ronaldo treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest," she added.

Kaka' heaps praise on Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Published:
COMMENT
