Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife Georgina Rodriguez Opens Up About Their First Meeting

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez have been together since the former split up with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015. Cristiano Ronaldo first met Rodríguez at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a shop assistant at the time. In a recent interview, Georgina Rodriguez confessed that the sparks were flying right from their very first meeting.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another record

Gianna Rodriguez opens up about her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

You always make me feel so special 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 pic.twitter.com/uP829hwvgT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 27, 2019

Georgina Rodríguez, who gave birth to Cristiano Ronaldo and their daughter Alana Martina in November 2017, has opened up about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview for Italian magazine Grazia. "His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited," recalled the 26-year-old model.

"I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano Ronaldo treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest," she added.

Kaka' heaps praise on Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Kaka:



"In Modern Football, Cristiano is the Most Complete Player in the World. He scores left, right, and with his head. Messi is excellent, with all the genius he has, but Cristiano Ronaldo is More Complete."pic.twitter.com/x8Sutmk7fT — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 30, 2020

