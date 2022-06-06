Croatia Vs France Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match In India, UK, US?

League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature a blockbuster clash as 2018 World Cup winners France are all set to take on the finalists of that year, Croatia, at the Stadion Poljud on Monday night. The game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 7. Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting game between two top European national teams, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League live in India, the US and the UK, and Croatia vs France live streaming details.

Croatia vs France live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Croatia vs France live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 live in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the Croatia vs France clash can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the game via the Premier Player, which costs £9.99 for a monthly subscription. The game will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Monday, June 6.

Croatia vs France live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The game will begin live at 2:45 PM ET or 11:45 AM PT on Monday, June 6.

⏰ 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦 ⏰



Who did it best this Sunday? 🤩#NationsLeague — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 5, 2022

Croatia vs France team news

Croatia predicted starting line-up: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Mislav Orsic; Andrej Kramaric

Injuries: None

France predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, William Saliba, Jules Kounde; Jonathan Clauss, Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema

Injuries: None

UEFA Nations League A Group 1 standings update

After all the teams have played a game each in Group 1 of League A, Austria currently leads the standings with three points, level on points with second-placed Denmark, but with a better goal difference. Meanwhile, France are in third place, with Croatia in four, making this a must-win game for both sides.