Following a long summer break, football fans cannot be more excited as the 2022/23 season of the Premier League is all set to begin this weekend. The first game of the new campaign will feature Crystal Palace hosting London rivals Arsenal at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Friday night.

After an extremely strong pre-season, Mikel Arteta and the Gunners will hope to kickstart the new season on a winning note. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting fixture to begin the new season, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live streaming details.

What time will Crystal Palace vs Arsenal begin?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal clash will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 6

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live streaming details in India

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will commence live at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, August 5.

How to watch Premier League live in US?

US fans wanting to watch Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, August 5.