Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

Crystal Palace will host Chelsea in their next Premier League match at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST on February 19.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live streaming details.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on Saturday, February 19.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM AM on Saturday, February 19.

Ready to keep pushing in all competitions! 💪 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2022

Premier League table update: Chelsea fall away from leaders

Although Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their previous Premier League game, one win from their previous five league games (3D, 1l) has resulted in them being 16 points leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Moreover, the Blues are also seven points behind second-placed Liverpool with 47 points after 24 games. On the other hand, Crystal Palace's disastrous form (3D, 2L) has seen them fall to 13th place with just 26 points, nine points clear of the relegation places.

Image: AP