CSK Vs AT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

A match-up of contrasting fortunes is set to take place as third-placed CSKA Moscow take on Arsenal Tula on Monday, December 2 (10:00 PM IST) during the Matchweek 18 round of fixtures in the Russian Premier League. CSKA Moscow have won 3 of their last 5 games in all competitions. Arsenal Tula, on the other hand, have lost 3 of their last 5 games in all competitions and have registered just 1 win during that period.

CSK vs AT preview

In their previous five meetings, CSKA Moscow have emerged winners on three occasions, whereas Arsenal Tula have registered two victories over their Russian Premier League rivals. The last time Arsenal Tula visited the VEB Arena, they registered a narrow 2-1 win during friendly matches in September last year. However, it seems that Arsenal Tula have mirrored the fortunes of their English namesake, Arsenal in the Russian Premier League this season. The 11th-placed side have struggled to string together a run of victories and have lost 8 games so far.

Based on this, CSKA Moscow will be the favourites to emerge winners in this fixture. With a record that reads 10 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses in 17 games so far, CSKA Moscow have done well for themselves this season. However, manager Viktor Goncharenko will hope that his side turns up in full force, as a win over Arsenal Tula will see them leapfrog Lokomotiv Moscow to sit second on the Russian Premier League table.

CSK vs AT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Igor Akinfeev

Defenders - Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyaev, Mario Fernandes

Midfielders - Nikola Vlasic (vice-captain), Sergey Tkachev, Alan Dzagoev, Kristijan Bistrovic, Ilzat Akhmetov

Forwards - Fedor Chalov (captain), Evgeni Lutsenko

CSK vs AT Dream11 prediction

CSKA Moscow have been in fine form this season. Arsenal Tula, meanwhile, have struggled, as evident by their position in the table. As such, our prediction for this game is a 2-1 win for CSKA Moscow.

