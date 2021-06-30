Czech Republic Vs Denmark Head To Head, History Between The Two Teams And Euro 2020 Stats

Dark horses Czech Republic and Denmark have shocked one and all as the two teams have made it to the quarter-finals of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium and will kick off this weekend. Here's a look at the Czech Republic vs Denmark head-to-head record, Czech Republic vs Denmark history and the Czech Republic vs Denmark predicted lineups.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark history

Czech Republic are making their seventh successive appearance at the European Championships, but have largely failed to make a mark in the competition. The Czechs have only made it to the knockouts twice previously, finishing as runners-up in 1996, before a semi-final finish in 2004. The Euro 2020 marks their third foray into the sudden death stage, and they will look to make it count this time around. Meanwhile, Denmark made a return to the European Championships this edition, having failed to qualify for the 2016 edition. The Danes are making their eighth appearance in the continental competition and were crowned champions in 1992, while were semi-finalists in 1984 and reached the quarters in 2004.

Czech Republic vs Denmark stats: Czech Republic vs Denmark head to head record

Denmark and Czech Republic have tussled in 12 games so far, with the quarter-final fixture being the 13th fixture between the two sides. The two sides have played out seven draws, with Denmark winning twice, while the Czech Republic clinching three wins. One of those draws came in their last meeting came back in 2016. Czechs have won all their games in major competitions against Denmark, winning 3-0 in UEFA Euro 2004. Denmark however are unbeaten in six games against the Czech Republic since that fateful encounter in the quarter-finals in Porto.

Czech Republic vs Denmark prediction and preview

Denmark have bounced brilliantly after the opening game debacle after Chrisitan Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and lost 1-0 Finland, which was followed by a 2-1 loss to Belgium. However, the Danes finished second in the group having defeated Russia 4-1. Denmark followed it up with a 4-0 win over Wales in the round of 16, to seal progression into the quarter-finals. Czech Republic meanwhile finished third in the group behind England and Croatia, sealing a 2-0 win over Scotland, and sealed a 1-1 win over Croatia. The Czechs then proceeded to record one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, knocking out the Netherlands in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win. Denmark however will be favourites and should seal progression to the semis.

Czech Republic vs Denmark Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs Denmark predicted lineups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Mateju; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Mateju; Holes, Soucek; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Damsgaard; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Poulsen

(Image Courtesy: Czech Republic, Denmark Twitter)